Kieron Pollard Smashes Huge Six Outside Sharjah Stadium During ILT20 Match; Video Goes VIRAL | WATCH

ILT20: Pollard hit Matheesha Pathirana for a six where the ball landed outside the stadium but what happened after that stole the show? A man walking outside the stadium picked up the ball and threw it back in.

Sharjah: Kieron Pollard is easily one of the biggest hitters of the cricket ball of the generation. When he hits them, they stay hit and that is what makes him a T20 superstar. He has been over the years one of the biggest matchwinners for Mumbai Indians in the IPL. Now, he is flaunting his magic in the brand-new ILT20. In the new league, he plays for the MI Emirates side. During the Sunday game against the Desert Vipers, Pollard hit the ball outside the Sharjah stadium. Pollard hit Matheesha Pathirana for a six where the ball landed outside the stadium but what happened after that stole the show? A man walking outside the stadium picked up the ball and threw it back in.

Here is the viral video:

When it’s raining 6️⃣s, There are 2 types of cricket lovers..

1. Pick and run 🏃‍♂️

2. Pick and return

Which category are you? Book your tickets now : https://t.co/sv2yt8acyL#DPWorldILT20 #ALeagueApart #DVvMIE pic.twitter.com/P0Es01cMz8 — International League T20 (@ILT20Official) January 29, 2023

The MI Emirates won the game by 157 runs. The MI side posted a mammoth 241 for three in 20 overs. Chasing a mammoth 242 to win, the Vipers were bundled out for 84 runs.

“The guys batted well I thought, especially the start. He (Waseem) was brilliant, that’s what we know we can do. Lovely to see him striking it and Fletcher supporting him well,” Pollard said at the post-match presentation.