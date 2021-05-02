Keiron Pollard proved to be the show-stopper for Mumbai Indians on Saturday as he singlehandedly led the defending champions to an improbable last-ball win against Chennai Super Kings in Delhi. Pollard smashed a breathtaking 87* off 34 balls to take MI over the line in a thrilling finish. He smoked eight sixes in his 34-ball stay. Also Read - Virender Sehwag Praises Kieron Pollard After Mumbai Beat Chennai in IPL 2021 Game, Hilarious Post Goes Viral | SEE POST

After the game, Pollard got a champion's welcome on returning to the dressing-room after his heroics. While he was being lauded by his teammates, Pollard warned other teams and fans saying, "Stop writing us off".

Pollard said this because after Mumbai lost a couple of games earlier in the tournament, fans and plaudits started saying that the defending champions may not win the title this year.

With his heroics in Delhi, Pollard has certainly silenced the critics and the doubters. His message after win is going viral:

Pollard was named the man of the match for his blistering knock. The MI allrounder came good with the ball as he chipped in with a couple of wickets and then rose to the occasion with the bat.

“I got two wickets and another over which is fantastic. They had four overs of spin to bowl on a small ground, I saw if I could hit a couple of sixes and then try to take it from there. Only got two overs against spin and I had to maximise that over against Jadeja. If we stay in for a period of time, couple of sixes were always going to keep us in the game,” Pollard said at the presentation.