Dream11 Team Players Prediction

KIH vs LGT Dream11 Team Players Prediction Korean Baseball League 2020: Captain, And Fantasy Baseball Tips For Today's Kiwoom Heroes vs Lg Twins Match in South Korea 10:30 AM IST May 16 Saturday:

The Korean Baseball League 2020 was originally scheduled to get underway from April. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was postponed and all 10 of their exhibition games were canceled. The season finally got underway from May 5. 10 teams are part of this season including NC Dinos, Lotte Giants, Kiwoom Heroes, LG Twins, SK Wyverns, Doosan Bears, Hanwha Eagles, KIA Tigers, KT Wiz, and Samsung Lions

KIH vs LGT My Dream11 Team

L Chun-Woong, K Hyun-soo Sr (captain), L Byeong-wuk (vice-captain), L Jung-Hoo, R Ramos, S Keon-Chang, K Ha-Seong, E Jokisch, P Dong-Won Also Read - Coronavirus Outbreak: ICC to Discuss Possibility of Postponing Men’s T20 World Cup to 2022

KIH vs LGT Squads

Kiwoom Heroes: Park Jeong-eum, Park Joon-tae, Lim Byeong-wuk, Lee Taek-Keun, Lee Jung-hoo, Kim Gyu-min, Seo Keon-chang, Kim Woong-bin, Taylor Motter, Kim Hye-sung, Kim Ha-Seong, Jeon Byung-woo, Park Byung-ho, Kim Joo-Hyung, Yoon Young-sam, Yang Hyun, Shin Jae-young, Oh Ju-won, Im Gyu-bin, Lee Young-Joon, Lee Seung-ho, Kim Sung-min, Kim Sang-Su Sr, Kim Dong-jun, Eric Jokisch, Han Hyun-hee, Choi Won-tae, Jo Sang-woo, Jake Brigham, Ahn Woo-jin, Yoon Jung-Hyun, Kim Jae-Woong, Park Dong-won, Lee Ji-young, Ju Hyo-sang

Lg Twins: Lee Chun-woong, Park Yong-taik, Lee Hyung-jong, Kim Hyun-soo Sr, Jeon Min-su, Hong Chang-gi, Chae Eun-sung, Yoon Dae-young, Son Ho-young, Shin Min-Jae, Roberto Ramos, Park Ji-kyu, Oh Ji-hwan, Koo Bon-hyeok, Kim Min-sung, Kim Yong-Yi, Jung Ju-Hyeon, Jeong Keun-woo, Casey Kelly, Choi Dong-hwan, Cha Woo-chan, Jin Hae-soo, Jung Woo-young, Lim Chan-gyu, Lee Woo-chan, Lee Sang-Gyu, Lee Min-ho, Tyler Wilson, Yeo Geon-wook, Song Eun-beom, Bae Jae-jun, Moon Gwang-eun, Kim Yun-Sik, Kim Dae-Hyun, Ko Woo-Seok, Kim Dae-yu, Jung Chan-heon, Yoo Kang-nam, Park Jae-Wook, Lee Sung-woo, Kim Jae-Seong

