KIH vs LOG Korean Baseball League 2020: Captain, And Fantasy Baseball Tips For Today's Kiwoom Heroes vs Lotte Giants Match in South Korea 1:30 PM IST May 23 Saturday:

The Korean Baseball League 2020 was originally scheduled to get underway from April. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was postponed and all 10 of their exhibition games were canceled. The season finally got underway from May 5. 10 teams are part of this season including NC Dinos, Lotte Giants, Kiwoom Heroes, LG Twins, SK Wyverns, Doosan Bears, Hanwha Eagles, KIA Tigers, KT Wiz and Samsung Lions. Also Read - Dream11 Team Prediction Doosan Bears vs KIA Tigers Korean Baseball League 2020: Captain, And Fantasy Baseball Tips For Today's DOB vs KIA Match at Korea 1.30PM IST

Kiwoom Heroes vs Lotte Giants Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction

Outfielders-L Byeong, L Jung hoo, S Ah Seop, M Byung h

Infielders-K Ha seong, K Joo hyung, A Chi hong

Pitcher-E Jokisch

Catcher-J Hyo sang

Lotte Giants (Expected Starting Lineup)- Hoon Jung, Han Dong Hui, An Chi-Hong, Jung Bo-Geun, Min Byung-Hun, Seon Ah-Seop, Dixon Machado, Jeon Jun-Woo, Lee Dae-Ho

Kiwoom Heroes (Expected Starting Lineup)- Lee Taek-Hyun, Park Byung-Ho, Park Dong-Won, Lee Jung-Hoo, Seo Keon-chan, Shin Joon-woo, Seo Geon-Chan, Kim Haa-Seong, Byeon Sang-Kwon

