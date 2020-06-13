KIH vs NCD Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Dream11 Team Prediction KIH vs NCD Korean Baseball League 2020 – Fantasy Tips For Today's Match Kiwoom Heroes vs NC Dinos June 13, Saturday: The Korean Baseball League 2020 was originally scheduled to get underway from April. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was postponed and all 10 of their exhibition games were cancelled. The season finally got underway from May 5. 10 teams are part of this season including NC Dinos, Lotte Giants, Kiwoom Heroes, LG Twins, SK Wyverns, Doosan Bears, Hanwha Eagles, KIA Tigers, KT Wiz and Samsung Lions

KIH vs NCD My Dream11 Team

N Sung bum (captain), K Ha seong (vice-captain), K Jin sung, L Jung hoo, P Min woo, N Jin hyuk, P Byung ho, K Young gyu, P Dong won

KIH vs NCD Squads

Kiwoom Heroes: Byeon Sang-kwon, Kim Gyu-min, Lee Jung-hoo, Lee Taek-keun, Lim Byeong-wuk, Park Jeong-eum, Park Joon-tae, Heo Jeong-hyeop, Jeon Byung-woo, Kim Ha-seong, Kim Hye-sung, Kim Joo-hyung, Kim Woong-bin, Park Byung-ho, Seo Keon-chang, Taylor Motter, Ahn Woo-jin, Cha Jae-yong, Choi Won-tae, Eric Jokisch, Han Hyun-hee, Im Gyu-bin, Jake Brigham, Jo Sang-woo, Jung Dae-hyun, Kim Dong-jun, Kim Jae-woong, Kim Sang-su Sr, Kim Sung-min, Kim Tae-hoon Jr, Lee Seung-ho, Lee Young-joon, Oh Ju-won, Shin Jae-young, Yang Hyun, Yoon Jung-hyun, Yoon Young-sam, Jo Duk-gil, Ju Hyo-sang, Lee Ji-young, Park Dong-won

NC Dinos: Aaron Altherr, Choi Seung-min, Kang Jin-sung, Kim Joon-wan, Kim Sung-wook, Kwon Hee-dong, Lee Myung-gi Sr, Na Sung-bum, Choi Jeong-won, Ji Suk-hoon, Kim Chan-hyung, Kim Tae-jin, Lee Sang-ho, Lee Won-jae, Mo Chang-min, No Jin-hyuk, Park Min-woo, Park Suk-min, Seo Ho-cheol, Bae Jae-hwan, Choi Sung-young, Drew Rucinski, Hong Sung-moo, Im Chang-min, Im Jung-ho, Jang Hyun-shik, Kang Dong-yeon, Kang Yoon-gu, Kim Geon-tae, Kim Jin-sung, Kim Young-gyu, Koo Chang-mo, Lee Jae-hak, Mike Wright, Park Jin-woo, Won Jong-hyun, Kim Hyung-joon, Kim Tae-goon, Yang Eui-ji

