Belgian tennis star Kim Clijsters has confirmed on Monday that she will be making a comeback in Mexico in March 2020. The 36-year-old Clijsters, who had retired for the second time in 2011, urged her fans to be a little more patient.

“A few more weeks of patience and I’ll be ready to go,” the Belgian four-time major winner said in a video posted on social media. “The absence has been long enough.”

I wanted to let you know how training has been going … #fortheloveofthegame 🎾 pic.twitter.com/AqDqdmIpDy — Kim Clijsters (@Clijsterskim) December 23, 2019

Clijsters first retired in May 2007, before returning in August 2009 after giving birth to her first child. She has planned her return in time to play in January at the Australian Open, a Grand Slam she won in 2011. But she was held up by a knee injury. Clijsters admitted that the problem “wasn’t fully healed yet” but in “a few more weeks… I’ll be ready to go”.

She also hinted that she planned to return in Monterrey (March 2-8) and then play Indian Wells (March 11-22) and Charleston (April 4-12).

Clijsters has twice won the Indian Wells tournament (2003 and 2005). She has 41 career titles, including three US Open (2005, 2009 and 2010) and one Australian Open. She turned professional in 1997 and reached the world No.1 ranking the first time in 2003 and most recently in February 2011 during her first comeback.

Following Monterrey, Clijsters plans to play the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, a tournament she won twice, followed by the Volvo Car Open, which would be her first clay court tournament since 2011.