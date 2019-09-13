Veteran female Tennis player Kim Clijsters announced on Thursday that she would be coming out of retirement to make a comeback to the professional Tennis court in 2020.

Taking to her official Twitter handle, Clijsters said that for the past seven years she missed the feeling of being a professional Tennis player. She confirmed that in 2020 she would be staging another comeback to try and become the best Tennis player she could be.

She posted a video of herself where she said, “For the past seven years, I have been a full-time mom. And I love it. I really, really do. But I also loved being a professional Tennis player. And honestly, I miss that feeling. So… what if I tried to do both? Could I be a loving mom to three kids and best Tennis player I possibly could be? Let’s do this, let’s come back one more time. See you in 2020.

Hi guys, I’m excited to finally be able to share this news with you… #wta #2020 pic.twitter.com/tm7jYMEwrH — Kim Clijsters (@Clijsterskim) September 12, 2019

It has been seven years since the 36-yar-old last played a competitive Tennis match. 2020 will see the Belgian coming out of her retirement for the second time after returning to the professional court in 2009. Her second stint as a player proved successful as she won the US Open title of 2009 and 2010 and the Australian Open in 2010.

With the US Open win in 2009, she became only the third Women Tennis Association’s (WTA) player to win a major title after giving birth. She also reached the number one spot in women’s singles ranking in 2011.

Her illustrious career had seen her winning 42 career singles and 11 doubles titles before she called it a day in 2012. She had made her debut in 1999 and won her first Grand Slam title in the form of 2005 US Open.