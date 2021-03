KIN-XI vs CRS Dream11 Team Predictions

KIN-XI vs CRS Dream11 Team Details

Start Time: The ECS T10 – Bologna Match 15 between Kings XI and Cricket Stars will start from 5:30 PM IST – March 25. Also Read - CRS vs PIA Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Cricket Stars vs Pianoro Today's ECS T10 - Bologna on Wednesday, March 24

Match Venue: Oval Rastignano

KIN-XI vs CRS My Dream11 Team

Vikas Kumar (captain), Navdeep Singh (vice-captain), Suraj Parkash, Sultan Hassan, Simranjit Singh, Jaipal Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Muhammad Awais, Prabhjeet Singh, Noman Ali, Muhammed Maqsood

KIN-XI vs CRS Probable Playing XIs

Cricket Stars: Adnan Saleem, Gurpreet Singh, Harpreet Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Majid Muhammad, Manpreet Singh, Nalain Haider, Navdeep Singh, Prabhjeet Singh, Sultan Hassan, Suraj Prakash

Kings XI: Vikas Kumar, Jaipal Singh, Simranjit Singh, Muhammad Awais, Jagjit Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Malkeet Singh, Atiq Tabraiz, Muhammed Maqsood, Noman Ali, Salman Ali

KIN-XI vs CRS Full Squads

Cricket Stars: Lovepreet Singh, Majid Muhammad, Nalain Haider, Manjot Singh Gill, Narinder Singh, Suraj Prakash, Manpreet Singh, Rajinder Minhas, Sultan Hassan, Harpreet Singh, Navdeep Singh, Prabhjeet Singh, Adnan Saleem, Amit Heera, Balpreet Singh Chander, Gurpreet Singh

Kings XI: Muhammed Maqsood, Praveen Kumar, Rakibull Hassan, Shafique Muhammad, Sukhjinder Singhrobin, Harmanpreetpal Singh, Lakhvir Singh, Manjeet Singh, Momi Taran, Muhammad Awais, Jaipal Singh, Simranjit Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Jagjit Singh, Jagmeet Singh, Vikas Kumar, Noman Ali, Atiq Tabraiz, Harmanjeet Singh, Salman Ali, Ravi Paul, Malkeet Singh

