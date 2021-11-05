KIN-XI vs FT Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Italy Super Series

Kings XI vs Fresh Tropical Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Italy Super Series – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's KIN-XI vs FT at Roma Cricket Ground, Guwahati: In an exciting match of ECS T10 Italy Super Series tournament, Kings XI will take on Fresh Tropical at the Roma Cricket Ground on Friday. The ECS T10 Italy Super Series KIN-XI vs FT match will start at 3 PM IST – November 5. Kings XI have had an inconsistent run in the ECS T10 Italy Super Series. With three wins and as many losses, they are fourth in the points table. On the other hand, Fresh Tropical are occupying at the top spot of the ECS T10 Italy Super Series standings with five wins and one loss. Here is the ECS T10 Italy Super Series Dream11 Team Prediction – T10 Dream11 Guru Tips and KIN-XI vs FT Dream11 Team Prediction, KIN-XI vs FT Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10, KIN-XI vs FT Probable XIs ECS T10 Italy Super Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Kings XI vs Fresh Tropical, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Italy Super Series.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Italy Super Series toss between Kings XI and Fresh Tropical will take place at 11.30 AM IST – November 5.

Time: 3 PM IST.

Venue: Roma Cricket Ground.

KIN-XI vs FT My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Zain Naqvi

Batsmen – Simranjit- Singh, Malkeet Singh, Imran Muhammad

All-rounders – Vikas Kumar-II (C), Amir Sharif (VC), Jagmeet- Singh, Jaipal Singh

Bowlers – Jaswinder Singh, Suliman Hakimi, Noman Ali

KIN-XI vs FT Probable Playing XIs

Kings XI: Vikas Kumar, Malkeet Singh, Simranjit Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Jagmeet Singh, Sarbjit Singh (wk), Jaipal Singh (C), Noman Ali, Manjeet Singh, Lakhvir Singh, Shafique Muhammad.

Fresh Tropical: Zain Naqvi (wk), Amir Sharif, Imran Muhammad, Mahesh Javed, Hassan Jamil, Hussain Bilal, Sikander Abbas, Bilal Hamid Mohammad (C), Sami Ullah, Hakimi Suliman, Zahid Cheema.

KIN-XI vs FT Squads

Fresh Tropical: Zain Naqvi (wk), Amir Sharif, Imran Muhammad, Sikander Abbas, Hussain Bilal, Bilal Hamid (C), Sami Ullah, Hakimi Suliman, Mahash Javed, Zahid Cheema, Hassan Jamil, Fiaz Muhammad, Muhammad Imran.

Kings XI: Malkeet Singh, Vikas Kumar, Simranjit Singh, Sarbjit Singh (wk), Jagmeet Singh, Jaipal Singh (C), Jaswinder Singh, Lakhvir Singh, Noman Ali, Shafique Muhammad, Manjeet Singh, Amarjit Singh, Satish Kumar.

