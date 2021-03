KIN-XI vs ROP Dream11 Team Predictions

Kings XI vs Royal Parma Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Bologna Match 6 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's KIN-XI vs ROP at Oval Rastignano: In their second match of the ECS T10 Bologna, Kings XI will take on Royal Parma. Kings XI started their campaign with a win on Monday when they beat Baracca Prato by nine wickets, overhauling the target of 131 with a delivery remaining.

Kings XI vs Royal Parma Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Bologna – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of KIN-XI vs ROP, ECS T10 – Bologna 2021, Kings XI Dream11 Team Player List, Royal Parma Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Kings XI vs Royal Parma ECS T10 – Bologna, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – KIN-XI vs ROP T10 match, Online Cricket Tips & Prediction

KIN-XI vs ROP Dream11 Team Details

Start Time: The ECS T10 – Bologna Match 6 between Kings XI and Royal Parma will start from 4:00 PM IST – March 23.

Match Venue: Oval Rastignano

KIN-XI vs ROP My Dream11 Team

Vikas Kumar (captain), Mehmoor Javed, Simranjit Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Mehboob Ahmed, Muhammad Awais, Hardeep Singh, Rajmani Singh (vice-captain), Noman Ali, Jabrar Afzal, Muhammed Maqsood

KIN-XI vs ROP Probable Playing XIs

Royal Parma: Rajmani Singh, Mehmoor Javed, Harkamal Singh, Balwinder Singh, Sukhpal Singh, Attiq Ur Rehman, Sheraz Afzal, Mehboob Ahmed, Gouravjeet Singh Mangat, Jabrar Afzal, Hardeep Singh

Kings XI: Jagjit Singh, Vikas Kumar, Jaswinder Singh, Salman Ali, Simranjit Singh, Harmanjeet Singh, Jaipal Singh, Muhammad Awais, Muhammad Maqsood, Noman Ali, Shafique Muhammad

KIN-XI vs ROP Full Squads

Royal Parma: Hardeep Singh, Satvir Singh, Sheraz Afzal, Deependra Singh Shekhawat, Gurpreet Singh, Rajmani Singh, Ram Jaspal, Sukhpal Singh, Sukhraj Singh, Attiq Ur Rehman, Balwinder Singh, Harkamal Singh, Mehmoor Javed, Gouravjeet Singh Mangat, Jabrar Afzal, Mehboob Ahmed, Prabhdeep Singh

Kings XI: Rakibull Hassan, Jagjit Singh, Vikas Kumar, Jaswinder Singh, Salman Ali, Noman Ali, Shafique Muhammad, Nagra Jagjit, Atiq Tabraiz, Muhammed Maqsood, Ravi Paul, Sukhjinder Singhrobin, Jagmeet Singh, Muhammed Awais, Praveen Kumar, Simranjit Singh, Harmanjeet Singh, Jaipal Singh, Muhammad Awais, Harmanpreetpal Singh, Lakhvir Singh, Malkeet Singh, Muhammad Maqsood

