After failing to produce the desired results with the popular Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) franchise – Ravichandran Ashwin’s future with the team is under the cloud of uncertainty. Punjab roped in Ashwin for a handsome amount of Rs 7.6 crores after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) decided not to retain the off-spinner. But, the senior spinner didn’t manage to inspire the Mohali-based outfit as they couldn’t make it to the playoffs in the 2018 and 2019 edition of Indian Premier League (IPL).

If the reports are to be believed, Ashwin is all set to join Delhi Capitals after Preity Zinta co-owned franchise is ready to trade him off. “Ashwin’s release approval is already with the BCCI and an announcement is likely soon. “Delhi Capitals showed interested in him and KXIP, after thinking it through, felt they needed a younger spinner in the squad,” a source close to the development was quoted by PTI.

After finishing runners-up in 2014, KXIP have not made the IPL play-offs. The franchise has under-performed since IPL’s inaugural season in 2008 and along with Delhi are the two franchises, who have not won the title.

Last week, Delhi Capitals advisor Sourav Ganguly had said the team would be happy to have the services of 32-year-old Ashwin, who is no more certainty in the Indian Test playing XI, having all but permanently lost his slot in the white-ball format.

The franchise will only think about the new captain once the head coach is appointed.

Former New Zealand head coach Mike Hesson, who was in charge of KXIP in 2019, has joined Royal Challengers Bangalore as director of Cricket Operations after not being picked for the India head coach job.