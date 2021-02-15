Kings XI Punjab is set to be renamed as Punjab Kings ahead of the Indian Premier League 2021 season. According to a report in Cricbuzz, an official communication has been made to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The same report suggests that BCCI has given the franchise an approval as well. Also Read - IPL 2021 Auction: Glenn Maxwell Wants to Play Alongside 'Idol' AB De Villiers at RCB

It is believed that the franchise is planning a grand relaunch in a couple of days time in Mumbai ahead of the mini-auction in Chennai on February 18. It is not revealed why such a call has been taken with a couple of months to go for the fourteenth season. Also Read - Mohammed Azharuddeen: Lesser-Known Facts About The Other 'Azhar' Who Could be IPL's Newest Crorepati at Auction

The report also states that the BCCI in a recent communication with the other franchises referred to KXIP as Punjab Kings. Also Read - IPL Auction 2021: England, New Zealand Cricketers Could Miss Last Two Weeks of IPL 2021

KXIP has been one of the most under-performing teams in the history of the league, with their best being a 3rd place finish. They are among the few sides who are yet to win the title and they would hope that the change of the name will bring about a change of fortunes.

KXIP could go big at the auction as they saw an exponential rise from Rs 16.5 crore to Rs 53.2 crore at the close of the trading window recently.

The auction will see 292 players, including 164 Indians, go under the hammer with close to Rs 200 crore available for transaction.

List of players retained– KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Prabhsimran Singh, Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordan, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel

List of players released- Glenn Maxwell, Karun Nair, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Sheldon Cottrell, Jimmy Neesham, Krishnappa Gowtham, Tajinder Singh.