KXIP vs RCB Live Streaming Details, IPL 2020: In the sixth match of the ongoing season, KL Rahul's Kings XI Punjab will lock horns with Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday in Dubai. KXIP started their campaign with a Super Over defeat but on the other hand, RCB won their first game.

KXIP's defeat was though overshadowed by a controversial short-run call which led to the franchise lodging a complaint with the match referee.

Meanwhile, RCB will continue to miss the services of their star allrounder Chris Morris with their Director of Cricket Operations Mike Hesson admitting it does affect their plans. "Chris Morris unfortunately picked up a slight side strain a few days ago, he would have played a huge role through the middle and death overs, his batting would have had a huge impact as well. This does change the balance of our side, he is a three in one cricketer, he is not easy to replace and as a result, we had to change the structure of our side," Hesson said in a video shared on RCB's official Twitter handle.

KXIP vs RCB Live Cricket Streaming Details

What: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, 6th Match

When: September 24, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Where to Stream Online in India: Hotstar

Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Full T20 Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Shivam Dube, Josh Philippe (wk), Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Parthiv Patel, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Chris Morris

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (wk/captain), Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Murugan Ashwin, James Neesham, Deepak Hooda, Hardus Viljoen, Harpreet Brar, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Sarfaraz Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Chris Jordan, Mohammed Shami, Jagadeesha Suchith, Ishan Porel, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Arshdeep Singh, Simran Singh