Kiran More, who is associated with the Mumbai Indians as a scout and a wicketkeeping consultant has contracted the novel coronavirus on Tuesday. More was asymptomatic and has been isolated read a statement issued by the Mumbai Indians. Also Read - IPL 2021: DC Pacers Kagiso Rabada And Anrich Nortje to Miss Opening Match vs CSK

“Mr. More is currently asymptomatic and has been isolated. Mumbai Indians and Kiran More have followed all the BCCI health guidelines. The MI medical team will continue to monitor Mr. More’s health and abide by the BCCI protocols. We would like to remind our fans to be safe and follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviors in these difficult times,” the statement read. Also Read - IPL 2021: Two More Ground-Staff Members Among Three Positive Coronavirus Cases at Wankhede Stadium

