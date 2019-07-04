Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday praised the Indian team on making it to the semi-finals of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019, currently underway in England. The minister handed a letter to BCCI acting President CK Khanna which was addressed to head coach Ravi Shastri, captain Virat Kohli and other members of the team. “The whole nation is inspired by your team’s performance. Your passion, skills, togetherness and sportsmanship have been commendable throughout all the matches,” Rijiju wrote in the letter.

The Minister said he is hopeful that the Men in Blue will bring home the coveted World Cup trophy. “A billion cheers galore as you go into play in the semi-finals, hoping that this success continues through to the final, and you bring home the World Cup,” he wrote in the letter. India is placed second in the points table with 13 points from eight matches and will take on Sri Lanka in their final league affair on July 6 at Leeds.