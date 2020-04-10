Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Jeoutai Technology vs Pauian Archiland Prediction, Super Basketball League – Basketball Tips For Today’s KJT vs TPA: The Super Basketball League, often abbreviated to the SBL, is the first tier semi-professional men’s basketball league in Taiwan. It was founded in 2003 and considered by many as the successor organization to the short-lived Chinese Basketball Alliance, a men’s professional basketball league that existed from 1994 to 1999 in Taiwan. Also Read - YD vs BT Dream11 Team Prediction, Super Basketball League: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Basketball Tips Yulon Luxgen Dinos vs Bank of Taiwan 2:30 PM IST

TOSS – The toss between Jeoutai Technology vs Pauian Archiland will take place at 4:00 PM (IST). Also Read - Dream11 Team Prediction Taiwan Beer Super vs Jeoutai Technology Basketball League: Captain, Vice-Captain And Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today's TB vs KJT Match at 4:30 PM IST

Time: 4:30 PM IST Also Read - TPA vs BT Dream11 Team Prediction Super Basketball League: Captain, Vice-Captain And Fantasy Basketball Tips Taoyuan Pauian Archiland vs Bank of Taiwan For Today's Match at 2:30 PM IST

My Dream11 Team

Huan-Ya, Kain-Yan, Peng, Li, Seskus, Evans, Garcia, Guanquan

KJT vs TPA Probable Starting Vs

Pauian Archiland: Jian, Wu, Edvinas, Garcia, Peng

Jeoutai Technology: Li, Yu, Zhang, Evans, Huanya

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: Edvinas Seskus, Charles Garcia

Vice-captain Options: Nicholas Evans, Wei-Ju Chien

Squads

Jeoutai Technology:Wen-Huang Chen, Ying-Fong Li, Kai-Yan Li, Chun-An Yu, Huaian Chen, Chia-Jui Lee, Ke-Min Hao, Yi-Bin Wu, Jia-Rong Zhang, Nicholas Evans, Franklin Session, Huan-Ya Yu

Pauian Archiland: Kawhi Leonard, Ivica Zubac, Montrezl Harrell, Maurice Harkless, Paul George, Landry Shamet, Terance Mann, Patrick Patterson, Jerome Robinson, Patrick Beverley, Rodney McGruder

Check Dream11 Prediction/ TPA Dream11 Team/ KJT Dream11 Team/ Pauian Archiland Dream11 Team/ Jeoutai Technology Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Basketball Tips and more