Kolkata: Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, passed away in Kolkata on Tuesday night after feeling unwell during a live performance in a college fest. Following his untimely death at the age of 53, condolences poured in from all quarters. The cricketing fraternity mourned the death of the veteran singer as well. A few top notch cricketers took to social media to express grief.Also Read - KK Dies at 53, LIVE Updates: Singer Suffered Head Injury; Family Arrives in Kolkata

“Tragic to hear about the passing away of KK after falling ill while performing in Kolkata. Another reminder of how fragile life is. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti,” tweeted former India opener Virender Sehwag. Also Read - Singer KK Passes Away: 'Unnatural Death' Case Filed By Kolkata Police; Autopsy Today

Tragic to hear about the passing away of KK after falling ill while performing in Kolkata. Another reminder of how fragile life is. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/43B3dzykP3 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 31, 2022

Also Read - Singer KK Complained of ‘Glare of Lights’, ‘Uneasiness’ During Stage Performance; Doctors to Conduct Post-Mortem

“Deeply saddened by the passing of KK. Condolences to his family and friends,” wrote former India captain and former head coach Anil Kumble.

Deeply saddened by the passing of KK. Condolences to his family and friends. 🙏🏽 — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) June 1, 2022

“Life is so uncertain and fragile! Sad news about the tragic passing away of KK. May god grant strength to his family to bear with this loss. Om Shanti,” wrote former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh.

Life is so uncertain and fragile! Sad news about the tragic passing away of KK. May god grant strength to his family to bear with this loss. Om Shanti 🙏🏻 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 31, 2022

Saddened by the untimely demise of a wonderful Singer, KK. He will live on through his music.

My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/5V7FybYMnQ — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) May 31, 2022