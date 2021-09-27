KK vs BW Dream11 Tips And Prediction Everest Premier League T20

Kathmandu Kings XI vs Biratnagar Warriors Dream11 Team Prediction Everest Premier League T20 – Fantasy Cricket Playing Tips, Drean11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's KK vs BW at Tribhuvan University Ground, Guwahati: In match no. 4 of Everest Premier League T20 competition, Biratnagar Warriors will lock horns against Kathmandu Kings XI on September 27 – Monday. The Everest Premier League T20 KK vs BW match will begin at 9:15 AM IST. In the inaugural match of the T20 tournament, Kathmandu Kings XI registered an easy win over Lalitpur Patriots. Jitendra Mukhiya scalped 4 wickets, while half-centuries from overseas stars Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ryan Burl sealed the game for Kathmandu Kings. On the other hand, Biratnagar Warriors started their tournament with a loss against the Chitwan Tigers by 2 wickets in the final ball of the match. Here is the Everest Premier League T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and KK vs BW Dream11 Team Prediction Everest Premier League T20, KK vs BW Fantasy Cricket Prediction Everest Premier League T20, Probable XIs for KK vs BW Everest Premier League T20 match.

TOSS: The Everest Premier League T20 match toss between Kathmandu Kings XI vs Biratnagar Warriors will take place at 8:45 AM (IST) – September 27.

Time: 9:15 AM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University Ground, Guwahati.

KK vs BW My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters – Siddhant Lohani, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Saurav Khanal

All-rounders – Sikandar Raza (VC), Ryan Burl (C), Karan KC, Gulsan Jha

Bowlers – Jitendra Mukhiya, Sandeep Lamichhane, Pratish-GC

KK vs BW Probable Playing XIs

Kathmandu Kings XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Subash Khakurel, Amit Shrestha, Ryan Burl, Raju Rijal, Jitendra Mukhiya, Sher Malla, Siddhant Lohani, Shahid Afridi, Gulsan Jha, Sandeep Lamichhane (Captain).

Biratnagar Warriors: Chandrapal Hemraj, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Rayyan Pathan, Anil Sah, Sikandar Raza, Sumit Maharjan, KC Karan (Captain), Saurav Khanal, Bikram Bhusal, Pratish GC, Anil Kharel.

KK vs BW SQUADS

Kathmandu Kings XI: Gulshan Jha, Amit Shrestha, Raju Rijal, Ryan Burl, Subash Khakurel, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sandeep Lamichhane (C), Shahid Afridi, Jitendra Mukhiya, Sher Malla, Siddhant Lohani, Akash Chand, Dipendra Rawat, Janak Prakash.

Biratnagar Warriors: Karan KC (C), Aasif Sheikh (wk), Anil Sah, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Sumit Maharjan, Saurav Khanal, Sikandar Raza, Rayyan Pathan, Anil Kharel, Bikram Bhusal, Pratish GC, Santosh Yadav, Paras Khadka, Sandeep Rajali.

