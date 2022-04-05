KKR vs MI Dream11 Tips And Prediction IPL 2022

Mumbai Indians' domestic bowlers will look to step up as they take on a buoyant Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL here on Wednesday, looking to turn things around after back-to-back defeats.

MI have so far looked like anything but IPL's five-time champions, losing both their opening games first against Delhi Capitals by four wickets and then against a resurgent Rajasthan Royals by 23 runs.

And skipper Rohit Sharma will seek improvements on multiple fronts to effect a turnaround when they face KKR, who come into the game after beating Punjab Kings by six wickets.

For MI, pacer Basil Thampi and spinner Murugan Ashwin have proved to be weak-links as they yielded 73 runs in 3 overs during RR’s innings and the duo will need to produce a better show on Wednesday.

In fact, Australian seamer Daniel Sams too went for runs and remained wicketless in the last two matches.

The trio will have to quickly recover from their forgettable outing against RR and bowl in the right areas if they have to contain the KKR batters.

TOSS – The TATA IPL 2022 match 12 toss between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders will take place at 7 PM (IST).

Time – 7:30 PM

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium

KKR vs MI My Dream11 Team

Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer(VC), Nitish Rana, Thilak Varma, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah(C), Tim Southee

KKR vs MI Probable Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Sam Billings (Wk), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Shivam Mavi.

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (Wk), Rohit Sharma (Captain), Anmolpreet Singh, Thilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, M Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Jaydev Unadkat (for Basil Thampi).

