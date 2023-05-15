Home

KKR Captain Nitish Rana Slapped With Fine For Breaching IPL ‘Code Of Conduct’

KKR Captain Nitish Rana Slapped With Fine For Breaching IPL Code Of Conduct For Maintaining Slow Over Rate

Chennai: Kolkata Knight Riders Captain Nitish Rana has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Chennai Super Kings at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on May 14, 2023.

As it was his team’s second offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Rana has been fined Rs. 24 lakh and each member of the Playing XI, including the impact substitute, is fined Rs. 6 lakh or 25 percent of the match fee, whichever is lesser.

