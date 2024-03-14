Home

KKR Captain Shreyas Iyer To Be Available From Start Of IPL 2024: Report

Shreyas Iyer felt discomfort while batting in Mumbai’s second innings against Vidarbha in the Ranji Trophy final, raising speculations of him missing initial few IPL 2024 matches for KKR.

Shreyas Iyer is set to lead KKR in IPL 2024.

Mumbai: Following reports of Shreyas Iyer missing the initial few matches in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL), the Kolkata Knight Riders captain is likely to be available for selection from the first match itself on March 23. The right-hander who was a part of the title-winning Mumbai side against Vidarbha in the Ranji Trophy, suffered a bit of discomfort on his back while batting in the second innings, prompting many to speculate the 29-year-old to miss the initial few matches.

According to a report in RevSportz, Iyer didn’t field in the fourth and fifth days of the Ranji Trophy final, due to precautionary measures but will play from the start of IPL. After Mumbai’s record 42nd Ranji Trophy win on Thursday, Iyer was seen dancing in jubilation at the Wankhede Stadium.

“Shreyas is scheduled to join the KKR camp on Friday. He is unlikely to miss games,” a source was quoted as saying to RevSportz. Iyer had missed the entire IPL 2023 due to back spasms and also underwent surgery in the United Kingdom last year before returning fit to play in the ODI World Cup.

The right-hander batted more than three hours for his 95 off 111 balls in Mumbai’s second innings and has a tendency to develop back spasms while batting for longer periods. KKR start their IPL 2024 campaign on March 23 against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

