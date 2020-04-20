With no Indian Premier League (IPL) due to the coronavirus pandemic, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner and Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan is already missing the ‘unpredictable and capricious nature’ of the T20 tournament. Over the years, the actor has been spotted rooting for his franchise from the stands. Also Read - Indian Army Asks Officers to Rejoin Work, Classifies Them Under Red, Yellow, Green Categories

The actor, who has always stood by his team through thick and thin, took to Twitter and expressed his feeling while responding to the Twitter user.

"But for this virus, by now, CSK would have qualified, DC would be out, SRH confident, RR surprisingly well placed, KXP surprisingly badly placed, KKR all over the place, MI would start winning every game because they need to, and RCB would start losing every game because, sigh!" tweeted the fan.

While retweeting Srivats’ tweet, SRK wrote, “Damn I miss the unpredictable and capricious nature of the IPL tournament now!!!”

However, IPL has been postponed indefinitely until further notice.

“The health and safety of the nation and everyone involved in our great sport remains our top priority and as such, the BCCI along with the Franchise Owners, Broadcaster, Sponsors and all the Stakeholders acknowledge that the IPL 2020 season will only commence when it is safe and appropriate to do so,” a BCCI release stated.