KKR vs CSK Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, Match 21 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s KKR vs CSK at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi: A win can doe wonders for a team’s confidence and how it’s perceived. Ask Chennai Super Kings. After three consecutive defeats, MS Dhoni was in the firing line with his own form and decisions being questioned. Since his team’s dominating win against Kings XI Punjab, CSK are again being considered as title challengers, Dinesh Karthik, captain of Kolkata Knight Riders, is facing criticism for his decision to bat ahead of the likes of Andre Russell and Eoin Morgan. And then there’s the continuation of Sunil Narine as the opener despite the presence of Tom Banton. CSK are on the upswing, KKR are struggling. Also Read - IPL 2020 LIVE Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Match 20 Live Cricket Score And Updates: Tyagi Removes de Kock, Rohit Solid; Royals Spoil MI Start

Match Toss Time: The toss between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings for the 21st match of IPL 2020 will take place at 7:00 PM (IST).

Match Start Time: 7:30 PM IST

Match Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

KKR vs CSK My Dream11 Team

Faf du Plessis (captain), Eoin Morgan (vice-captain), MS Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Varun Chakravarthy

KKR vs CSK Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (captain), Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Varun Chakravarthy, Tom Banton, Rahul Tripathi, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik, Ali Khan, Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (captain), Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Karn Sharma, Murali Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla

