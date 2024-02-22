Home

KKR IPL Schedule 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders, Match Dates, Player List, Stadiums, Venue, Time Table

Here is the complete schedule of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

KKR IPL Schedule 2024: The two-time champions of the Indian Premier League, Kolkata Knight Riders will try to get their hand on the trophy for the third time as they will be under the mentorship of their former skipper Gautam Gambhir. They already made a huge statement during the IPL 2024 auction after buying Mitchell Starc for a whopping amount of 24.75 crores.

IPL have announced the schedule for the first 15 days and KKR’s first game will be against SRH in Kolkata on 23rd March. Their second match will be against RCB and the third one vs Delhi Capitals. The Kolkata-based franchise will only have three matches in the first 15 days of the Indian Premier League.

List of Players Bought By Kolkata Knight Riders In IPL Auction 2024

KS Bharat (Rs. 50 lakh), Chetan Sakariya (Rs. 50 lakh), Mitchell Starc (Rs. 24.75 crore), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (Rs. 20 lakh), Ramandeep Singh (Rs. 20 lakh), Sherfane Rutherford (Rs. 1.5 crore), Manish Pandey (Rs. 50 lakh), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Rs. 2 crore), Gus Atkinson (Rs. 1 crore), Sakib Hussain (Rs. 20 lakh).

Kolkata Knight Riders’ Retained Players List

Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shreyas Iyer (c), Jason Roy, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy

Kolkata Knight Riders’ FULL IPL 2024 Squad

Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shreyas Iyer (c), Jason Roy, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Gus Atkinson, Sakib Hussain.

