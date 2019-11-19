Former India batsman Yuvraj Singh on Monday said that Kolkata Knight Riders‘ (KKR) decision to release Australian opening batsman Chris Lynn was a “bad call” and joked that he might drop the Indian Premier League (IPL) team’s co-owner Shah Rukh Khan a message on that.

Interestingly, KKR Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer (CEO) Venky Mysore has reacted to Yuvraj Singh’s statement and showed interest in getting the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup winner on board for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

His post read, “@YUVSTRONG12 we released @lynny50 so that we could bid for you! Love and respect for both of you champions!”

“Chris (Lynn) was outstanding today, unbelievable hits,” Yuvraj, who also plays for the Maratha Arabians, told reporters after the game.

“He is someone I have seen in the IPL. He has given some great starts to KKR. I really don’t understand why they have not retained him. I think it is a bad call, must send SRK a message on that. Chris was just outstanding today,” he added.

Lynn, 29, let his bat do the talking blasting 91* off 30 deliveries in the ongoing T10 League in Abu Dubai where he’s contracted to Maratha Arabians. It’s the highest individual score in the league’s history.

“I have got a really good relationship with the KKR owners, support staff, head coach,” Lynn was quoted as saying by IANS. “There are no hard feeling there at all. More important is keeping those relationships nice and strong. There are players twice as good as me that have been released from franchises so KKR want to win the tournament and that’s the priority for Brendon McCullum (head coach).”