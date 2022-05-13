Mumbai: In what would come as a massive setback for Kolkata Knight Riders, who are still in with a chance for a playoffs berth, would miss the services of fast bowler Pat Cummins. As per cricket.com.au, he Australian pacer has picked up a hip injury and would return to Sydney.Also Read - IPL 2022: Umpire Changes Decision After MS Dhoni's Appeal During CSK vs MI; Watch Viral Video

Cummins has had a decent season where he registered the fastest fifty of the season off merely 14 balls against Mumbai Indians. The premier pacer also picked up seven wickets. With two more games to be played, Kolkata would miss Cummins.

Cummins had been managing the niggle through the IPL but, with Kolkata only an outside chance of making the playoffs, he will complete his rehabilitation at home before flying out for ODI and Test legs of next month's Sri Lanka tour.

Cummins’ recovery is only expected to take a fortnight. It had already been announced he would miss the three T20 Internationals that begin the six-week long tour of Sri Lanka.

As well as leading the Test side, the 29-year-old is a first-choice pick in both limited-overs formats as well and is arguably the most important single Australian player for the hectic upcoming 18 months of cricket.

After the Sri Lanka tour, Australia will defend their T20 crown on home soil at this year’s World Cup before a five-Test home summer, a Test tour of India ad an away Ashes campaign before returning to India for the ODI World Cup in October 2023.

That’s not to mention a possible maiden appearance in next year’s World Test Championship final, another IPL (where Cummins is sure to remain hot property) and a host of white-ball international series in between.

(With cricket.com.au inputs)