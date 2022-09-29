New Delhi: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) retained four players ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auctions – Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer and one more player whose name who came into the scene most recently. Varun Chakaravarthy – that fourth name who got extremely popular as a new mystery spinner alongside Narine.Also Read - 'MS Dhoni IPL Khel Raha Hai...' - Kamran Akmal SLAMS PCB Over Shoaib Malik

His performance in the IPL for Kolkata made him debut for the national team. He even played some of the crucial games in the T20 World Cup 2021 which was held in Dubai. However, he failed to make an impact. So what went wrong for the 31-year-old? In an interview with Sportskeeda, here’s what Varun said on the criticism,”It’s okay; everyone gets questioned. Even Virat Kohli gets questioned. If someone has not performed up to expectations, they will come under the scanner and that’s the nature of the sport. I can’t question that. My job is bettering myself day by day. Not at all, there’s nothing I could’ve done differently.” Also Read - AS IT HAPPENED | MS Dhoni Announcement Updates: Thala Launches OREO Cookies in India

Chakaravarthy was quick to realize the problems behind his lackluster form in the T20 World Cup and IPL 2022. Also Read - Highlights IPL 2023 Auction And Trade Update: Chennai Super Kings Reject Delhi Capitals' Offer To Trade Ravindra Jadeja

“The problem which I figured out was that I started to run in a little slower. I didn’t realize that initially, but after I got a break I did realize it. And after that, the ball started coming out better,” he said.

Will the unorthodox make a comeback into the national team? Only time will tell… but someone like him who has deceived batters with his line, length and variations cannot be ignored for a long time.