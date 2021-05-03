Two top stars from Kolkata Knight Riders – Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier – have tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. Following this development, the match between Kolkata and Bangalore has been rescheduled. This would come as a big setback for the KKR side who were already languishing in the bottom half of the points table. Also Read - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Banglore IPL 2021 Match Rescheduled After KKR Players Tests Positive For COVID-19

