11Wickets Team Prediction Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, Match 21 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's KKR vs CSK at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi: In the 21st match of the Indian Premier League, Chennai Super Kings will take the field against Kolkata Knight Riders. CSK have won two of their five matches so far while KKR have won two and lost two. These two teams have met 23 times before and CSK lead the head-to-head record with 14 wins while KKR have won eight. One match ended in a no result and their last meeting went in CSK's favour.

Match Toss Time: The toss between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings for the 21st match of IPL 2020 will take place at 7:00 PM (IST).

Match Start Time: The match will get underway from 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

KKR vs CSK My 11Wickets Team

Faf du Plessis (captain), Andre Russell (vice-captain), Eoin Morgan, MS Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Varun Chakravarthy

KKR vs CSK 11Wickets Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders: Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Dinesh Karthik (captain), Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Varun Chakravarthy, Tom Banton, Rahul Tripathi, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik, Ali Khan

Chennai Super Kings: Murali Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, MS Dhoni (captain), Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Karn Sharma

