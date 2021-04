KKR vs CSK Dream11 Tips And Prediction VIVO IPL 2021

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021 Match 15- Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s KKR vs CSK at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai: In one of the most-awaited clashes of VIVO IPL 2021, two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders will take on three-time winners Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The high-intensity IPL 2021 KKR vs CSK match will begin at 7.30 PM IST. On a roll after back-to-back wins, the vintage Chennai Super Kings would look to extend their winning run when they clash with struggling Kolkata Knight Riders in their next IPL match at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday. After their abject campaign in UAE last year, the CSK started the season in an ominous fashion, losing to Delhi Capitals by seven wickets in a one-sided affair. But since then, the MS Dhoni-led side has come on its own with the ‘Captain Cool’ making the most of his resources at the batting-friendly Wankhede stadium. Deepak Chahar’s brilliance handed them their first win of the season against Punjab Kings it’s been a tale of two Englishmen — Moeen Ali and Sam Curran for the CSK. Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Dream11 Team Prediction VIVO IPL 2021 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of KKR vs CSK, VIVO IPL 2021, Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 Team Player List, Chennai Super Kings Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – KKR vs CSK IPL 2021, Online Cricket Tips and Prediction – Indian Premier League 2021, Online Cricket Tips – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings VIVO IPL 2021, Online Cricket Prediction And Tips – VIVO IPL 2021 Also Read - PBKS vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction VIVO IPL 2021: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Today's Probable XIs For Today's Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad T20 Match 14 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 3.30 PM IST April 21 Wednesday

TOSS: The Indian Premier League match toss between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings will take place at 7 PM IST – April 21. Also Read - ZIM vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Zimbabwe vs Pakistan T20I: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's 1st T20I Match at Harare Sports Club 2:30 PM IST April 21 Wednesday

Time: 7.30 PM IST Also Read - IPL 2021 Points Table Latest Update After DC vs MI, Match 13: Delhi Capitals Claim 2nd Spot After Beating Mumbai Indians; Shikhar Dhawan Strengthens Grip on IPL Orange Cap, Avesh Khan Takes 2nd Position in Purple Cap Tally

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

KKR vs CSK My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Dinesh Karthik

Batsmen – Nitish Rana, Suresh Raina (VC), Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill

All-rounder – Moeen Ali (C), Sam Curran, Andre Russell

Bowlers – Deepak Chahar, Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy

KKR vs CSK Probable Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (C), Sunil Narine, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (C/wk), Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Dwayne Bravo/Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar.

KKR vs CSK SQUADS

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (C), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vaibhav Arora.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk/C), Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi, Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Jason Behrendorff, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ KKR Dream11 Team/ CSK Dream11 Team/ Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 Team Prediction/ Chennai Super Kings Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips VIVO IPL 2021/ Online Cricket Tips and more.