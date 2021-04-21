Live Cricket Score and Updates Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021

Live KKR vs CSK IPL 2021 Updates: Hello and welcome to our coverage of the Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings live IPL match from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to bowl first against Chennai Super Kings. Sunil Narine finally got a chance for KKR as Shakib Al Hasan missed out. KKR made one more change as Kamlesh Nagarkoti replaced Harbhajan Singh in the XI. While for CSK, DJ Bravo has been rested and Lungi Ngidi included in his place.

Live Updates

  • 10:04 PM IST

    KKR vs CSK Live Score And Updates IPL 2021: Deepak Chahar gets Another and It’s Sunil Narine this time. The southpaw slammed a boundary on the first ball he faced and attacked the second over through covers but the magnetic Ravindra Jadeja grabs a stunning catch to send him back to the hut. KKR 31/4 in 5 Overs

  • 10:01 PM IST

    Live KKR vs CSK IPL 2021 Score and Updates: Deepak Chahar Strikes Again as nothing is going in Kolkata’s way here. Morgan departs for 7. It’s almost over now and it’s Chennai’s strike bowler Deepak Chahar who does the job again for the Yellow Army. Whenever he gets the movement it’s impossible for the batter to play him. Sunil Narine is the new man in. KKR 27/3 in 4.3 Overs

  • 9:53 PM IST

    Live KKR vs CSK IPL 2021 Score and Updates: NITISH RANA DEPARTS AS KKR IN MASSIVE TROUBLE! Excellent over from Deepak Chahar as he is getting the movement which helps him remove Nitish Rana. MS Dhoni will look to bowl his 4 over early in the first spell itself. Lungi Ngidi comes into the attack. Rana and Rahul will look to attack him as he is playing his first match of the season. KKR 17/2 in 3 overs

  • 9:47 PM IST

    Live KKR vs CSK Score IPL 2021 Updates: Good over for KKR 9 runs come from it but they need to score them consistently otherwise they will be far behind in this chase. CSK will look to grab one more wicket to put KKR on the mat and tighten their hold on the game. KKR 14/1 in 2 overs

  • 9:38 PM IST

    Live Score KKR vs CSK IPL 2021 Updates: MASSIVE BLOW! Shubman Gill Poor Show in IPL 2021 Continues! Golden Duck for the young man as Deepak Chahar draws first blood. Gill tries to play the attacking shot on the very first ball of the innings and slashes it har over point but misses the connection as Ngidi takes a fine catch. KKR 1/1 in 0.4 over

  • 9:28 PM IST

  • 9:27 PM IST

    Live KKR vs CSK IPL 2021 Updates: Excellent knock from Faf du Plessis. He deserved the 100 but misses it by 5 runs and remained unbeaten on 95 runs from 60 balls. The Proteas played the anchor role throughout the innings and attacked the poor deliveries to put KKR bowlers under pressure. It is going to be a very tough chase for Kolkata Knight Riders as their middle order is already out of form. Shubman Gill needs to play a big knock today to prove why he is rated so much by the cricket critics.

  • 9:21 PM IST

    Live Score KKR vs CSK IPL 2021 Updates: Chennai Super Kings finish off the innings in style as Jadeja swings the bat and Nitish Rana drops the catch at the boundary line and CSK posted a mammoth total in front of Knight Riders. Poor bowling from KKR bowlers as no one took responsibility in this match. CSK 220/3 in 20 overs

  • 9:15 PM IST

    Live Score KKR vs CSK IPL 2021 Updates: MS DHONI DEPARTS! Captain Morgan takes an easy catch to send Captain Cool back in hut on the last ball of the 19th over. Despite the wicket, Russell leaked 15 runs from the over as CSK has already crossed the 200 run mark and now will look to score 220. CSK 201/3 in 19 overs

  • 9:11 PM IST

    Live Updates KKR vs CSK Score IPL 2021: MS Dhoni has switched his beast mode on and is looking to swing everything. 14 runs from the over. Poor bowling from Prasiddh Krishna today as he ended the spell with 49/0 in 4 overs. Andre Russell to bowl the next over. CSK 186/2 in 18 overs