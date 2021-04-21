Live Cricket Score and Updates Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021

Live KKR vs CSK IPL 2021 Updates: Hello and welcome to our coverage of the Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings live IPL match from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. MS Dhoni’s CSK are back to the winning ways after clinical wins over Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals. The new challenge for Chennai will be a power-pack Kolkata Knight Riders who have been inconsistent so far this season. KKR have failed to live up to the expectations this season and lost two of their three matches. The middle-order has been a huge disappointment for them. A couple of changes are expected to happen in the KKR camp for the CSK clash. Also Read - LIVE IPL 2021 PBKS vs SRH Live Cricket Score Today, T20 Match Updates: Bairstow, Warner Solid as Hyderabad Cruise in 121 Chase vs Punjab

See the latest Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score, Live cricket updates here. Also, check the KKR vs CSK IPL Live Cricket Score, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Live match, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Live score today, KKR vs CSK IPL 2021 Live video, Live cricket TV, IPL 2021 Live, KKR vs CSK live score, hotstar live cricket match today online, Live Cricket Match Streaming, WatchIPL live match, Vivo IPL 2021 LIVE Streaming Online,  Live score today Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings match, KKR vs CSK IPL 2021 Live match score, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Live scorecard. You can also check the live cricket blog of match IPL between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings from Chennai here. Also Read - KKR vs CSK, IPL 2021 Live Streaming Cricket: When And Where to Watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings IPL Stream Live Cricket Match Online and TV Telecast in India

Also Read - MATCH HIGHLIGHTS IPL 2021 DC vs MI, T20 Cricket Match Updates: Dhawan, Mishra Star as Delhi Beat Mumbai by 6 Wickets

Live Updates

  • 6:10 PM IST
    Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi, Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Jason Behrendorff, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma
  • 6:08 PM IST

    Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Shakib Al Hasan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vaibhav Arora

  • 6:04 PM IST

    Hello and welcome to our live blog Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021 Match. MS Dhoni will look to lead his team to their third straight win of the season. While, it’s time for Kolkata Knight Riders to bounce back in the tournament before it gets too late for them.