Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings will face off each other in the 15th match of the Indian Premier League 2021. KKR have lost their last two matches and they will aim to get back to winning ways. The Eoin Morgan-led team was thrashed by Royal Challengers Bangalore in their previous match by 38 runs. Furthermore, KKR lost against Mumbai Indians despite being in the driver's seat in the run-chase. KKR's big players like Dinesh Karthik, Eoin Morgan and Andre Russell have failed to deliver the goods and their middle-order woes is an area of concern for the team. Thus, they will aim to come up with a collective effort against CSK.

Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, have been at their best in the last two matches, especially with the ball. CSK had restricted Punjab Kings to a paltry score of 106 runs and then defeated Rajasthan Royals by a huge margin of 45 runs. The likes of Deepak Chahar, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran and Dwayne Bravo have done a fine job for the team. However, CSK will more from their batsmen as they are getting off to starts but they aren't able to convert them into substantial scores.

When is the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021 match?

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021 match will be played on 21st April.

What are the timings of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021 match?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Where is the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021 match being played?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings match will be played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Which TV Channel will broadcast the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021 match?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch the Live Stream of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021 match?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings match live streaming will be available on Disney Hotstar, JIOTV app for premium users.

What are the Predicted Playing XIs for the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021 match?

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar.

KKR vs CSK SQUADS:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Shakib Al Hasan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vaibhav Arora.

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi, Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Jason Behrendorff, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma