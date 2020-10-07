Live Updates

  • 11:33 PM IST

    LIVE: KKR vs CSK IPL 2020, Match 21: It was unbelievable to see Chennai lose a match they were winning for the most part of it. Karthik has the final laugh as the Knights win the match by 10 runs.

  • 11:26 PM IST

    LIVE: KKR vs CSK IPL 2020, Match 21: Narine with the penultimate over. Jadhav gets a boundary, this is interesting. 31 needed off 10. Karthik is taking his time and changing the field. Dot ball, Narine is doing a good job. Jadeja gets a streaky boundary. CSK: 142/5 in 19 overs

  • 11:22 PM IST

    LIVE: KKR vs CSK IPL 2020, Match 21: Surprise, Russell comes in the 18th over. And he got a wicket off the first ball, Curran departs. KKR right back in it. CSK: 132/5 in 18 overs

  • 11:07 PM IST

    LIVE: KKR vs CSK IPL 2020, Match 21: The pitch is getting slower and it will work to KKR’s advantage. Much needed six from Curran, good use of the feet and he dispatches it. Four more, the balance is shifting Curran is playing a gem here. CSK: 124/3 in 16 overs

  • 11:03 PM IST

    LIVE: KKR vs CSK IPL 2020, Match 21: Kolkata is pulling things back here, the game is still alive. Dhoni is struggling to rotate the strike. Tripathi saves a certain boundary, this is great commitment. Dhoni is getting those legs moving. Kolkata have done well to dry up the runs. CSK: 110/3 in 15 overs

  • 10:57 PM IST

    Narine gets Watson for the eighth time, this is exactly what Kolkata needed. Is there a little twist in the tale? But again, Chennai bat deep, this should not be a problem.

  • 10:32 PM IST

    LIVE: KKR vs CSK IPL 2020, Match 21: Watson and Rayudu are now dominating proceeding. It would difficult to comeback from Kolkata. KKR needs a couple of wickets to comeback in the game. The pitch is slowing down. CSK: 86/1 in 10 overs

  • 10:30 PM IST

  • 10:27 PM IST

    LIVE: KKR vs CSK IPL 2020, Match 21: Watson flaunts his deft touch as he laps Varun for a boundary. There is a change of field because of that shot. Karthik seems to have got it wrong by not getting Narine in the attack early. CSK: 77/1 in 9 overs

  • 10:24 PM IST

    LIVE: KKR vs CSK IPL 2020, Match 21: Nagarkoti into the attack, KKR will hope he gets a wicket or else Chennai is running away with the game. Rayudu is looking busy in the middle. Nagarkoti is hitting those hard lengths as Watson looks to dominate proceedings. Two more to him. CSK: 69/1 in 8 overs

KKR vs CSK, Match 21, IPL 2020 Highlights

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Dream11 IPL, match no. 21 of the 13th edition of the lucrative T20 tournament will be played between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings at the Abu Dhabi. See the latest Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Dream11 IPL Live Score, Match 21 Live cricket Dream11 IPL updates here. Also check the live cricket blog of match 21 of IPL 2020 between KKR vs CSK from Abu Dhabi here. (LIVE SCORECARD) (FANTASY TEAM) Also Read - SRH vs KXIP Dream11 Team Hints, Tips For Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab Probable XIs, Match 22 Dubai International Stadium at 7:30 PM IST Thursday, October 8

KKR vs CSK Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (captain), Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Varun Chakravarthy, Tom Banton, Rahul Tripathi, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik, Ali Khan, Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (captain), Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Karn Sharma, Murali Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla

