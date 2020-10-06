KKR vs CSK MyTeam11 Tips And Predictions

Chennai is slowly and gradually getting in the groove now and a dominating 10-wicket win in their previous match is a telling example of that. After suffering three-back-to-back defeats, the side finally tasted a victory and that too in an emphatic fashion against KXIP. They have won two of their five games played in the tournament so far and have an NRR of -0.342.

Meanwhile, Kolkata has had an average performance in the tournament by winning two and losing as many so far. They started their campaign in IPL 2020 on a losing note, won two in between and then lost the next. The side has an NRR of -0.121.

Weather Report

Temp : 33 degrees Celsius

Rain probability : 1%

Humidity: 62%

Pitch report

Batting pitch: 50%

Bowling pitch: 50%

KKR vs CSK Team News

Kolkata: Kolkata may stick to the same team that played against Delhi in their previous match.

Chennai: The current combination for the side looks settled and any change in the playing XI is highly unlikely.

Chennai are back on winning ways riding on a splendid show from Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis in their previous match against Punjab. Where the South African star was already performing for the side, Watson being on money would have given a sigh of relief to skipper MS Dhoni and coach Stephen Fleming, who had put their trust upon the batsman despite failures.

On the other hand, batting order has been something that has tormented Kolkata and Dinesh Karthik so far in the tournament. The batting positions of Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Rahul Tripathi and Karthik himself are a puzzle that the skipper needs to solve before heading for Wednesday’s game against Chennai. In addition, flop performances of Sunil Narine as opener in the ongoing edition has been another headache for Kolkata.

Captain: Shane Watson

Vice-Captain: Shubhman Gill

Probable Playing 11

Kolkata: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Andre Russell, Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy

Chennai: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar

Best 14

Wicket-keeper: MS Dhoni

Batsmen: Faf du Plessis, Eoin Morgan, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill

Allrounders: Shane Watson, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, DJ Bravo, Pat Cummins, Andre Russell

Bowlers: Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar, Shivam Mavi

