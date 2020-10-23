KKR vs DC Dream11 Tips And Prediction IPL 2020

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's KKR vs DC at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi: Both Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders suffered defeats in their respective last matches. But a cursory glance at their performances and the points table will reveal that DC have a clear upper-hand over their latest opponents. Why you ask? For starters, DC defeated KKR earlier in the season. And the soul-crushing defeat that Kolkata suffered at the hands of RCB. Batting first, Morgan's men could only manage 84/8 en route to an eight-wicket loss. Delhi too lost but they don't have much to worry about. However, the poor run of opener Prithvi Shaw could be a something they may want to take care of. In his last four innings, the talented youngster has posted two ducks. DC have won seven of their 10 matches while KKR have five victories from 10 matches.

TOSS: The Indian Premier League match toss between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals will take place at 3 PM (IST) – October 24.

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

KKR vs DC My Dream11 Team

Shreyas Iyer (captain), Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Pat Cummins, Ravi Ashwin, Varun Chakravarthy, Lockie Ferguson, Rishabh Pant, Eoin Morgan, Prithvi Shaw, Marcus Stoinis, Kagiso Rabada

KKR vs DC Probable Playing XIs

KKR: Shubman Gill, Tom Banton, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (captain), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy

DC: Prithvi Shaw/Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Daniel Sams, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Tushar Deshpande

KKR vs DC Full Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders: Eoin Morgan (captain),Sunil Narine, Tom Banton, Siddhesh Lad, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrior, Shivam Mavi, Rinku Singh, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Kagiso Rabada, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Tushar Deshpande, Rishabh Pant (wk), Harshal Patel, Keemo Paul, Amit Mishra, Anrich Nortje, Daniel Sams, Marcus Stoinis, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Alex Carey (wk), Mohit Sharma

