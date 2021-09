KKR vs DC Dream11 Tips And Prediction VIVO IPL

Sharjah: High-flying Delhi Capitals who have qualified for the playoffs will be taking on Kolkata Knight Riders in the Match 41 of VIVO IPL 2021. KKR have played really well in the UAE leg of the tournament beating RCB and MI convincingly but just falling short to CSK in their previous encounter. Just like Chennai, Delhi are unbeaten in the return leg as both of them are giving stiff competition to each other for the top spot. In the last 5 matches between the two sides, DC have always come on top and would like to extend their good run against the 2-time champions. KKR on the other hand would be looking to register a win, which will take them up in the table as Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians are also fighting for a place in the playoffs. Here is the VIVO IPL Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and KKR vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction, KKR vs DC Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, KKR vs DC Playing 11s VIVO IPL, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Fantasy Playing Tips – VIVO IPL.

TOSS – The VIVO IPL 2021 Match 41 match toss between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals will take place at 3 PM (IST). Also Read - Virat Kohli's Shirtless Photo During RCB's Pool Session is a Hit on Twitter, Check Viral PIC

Time: 3:30 PM IST. Also Read - After SRH Drop David Warner, Twitterverse Demand Aussie Star Should Replace Virat Kohli as RCB Skipper

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

KKR vs DC My Dream11 Team

Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Andre Russell, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje, Varun Chakravarthy

Captain: Venkatesh Iyer Vice-captain: Anrich Nortje.

KKR vs DC Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders

Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik, Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy.

Delhi Capitals

Prithivi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan.

KKR vs DC Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders

Andre Russell, Ben Cutting, Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Sheldon Jackson, Tim Seifert, Harbhajan Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Pawan Negi, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, Eoin Morgan, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Karun Nair, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill.

Delhi Capitals

Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shams Mulani, Rishabh Pant, Sam Billings, Vishnu Vinod, Amit Mishra, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Lukman Meriwala, Manimaran Siddharth, Pravin Dubey, Tom Curran, Umesh Yadav, Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Steven Smith, Aniruddha Joshi, Axar Patel, Chris Woakes, Lalit Yadav.

