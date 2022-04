Dream11 Team Prediction

Time – 3:30 PM

Venue: Brabourne stadium, Mumbai.

KKR vs DC Dream11 Team

Captain: Andre Russell

Vice-Captain: Prithvi Shaw

Wicketkeeper: Sam Billings, Rishabh Pant



Batters: David Warner, Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw



All-Rounders: Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Lalit Yadav

Bowlers: Umesh Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

KKR vs DC Possible Playing 11

KKR vs DC Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad

Shreyas Iyer (C), Baba Indirajith, Aman Hakim Khan, Pratham Singh, Ajinkya Rahane, Ramesh Kumar, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Aaron Finch, Abhijeet Tomar, Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, Mohammad Nabi, Shivam Mavi, Sam Billings (wk), Sheldon Jackson (wk), Ashok Sharma, Pat Cummins, Chamika Karunaratene, Sunil Narine, Rashik Salam, Varun Chakravarthy, Umesh Yadav



Delhi Capitals Squad

Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Sarfaraz Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungisani Ngidi, Tim Seifert, Vicky Ostwal

Dream11 Prediction KKR vs DC, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injury Update – Tata IPL 2022