KKR vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction

KKR vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 19 Fantasy Hints: Captain – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals, Playing 11s For Today's T20 Match Brabourne Stadium at 03:30 PM IST April 10, Sunday

Skipper Rishabh Pant will face a big test when Delhi Capitals lock horns with table-toppers Kolkata Knight Riders, led by their former captain Shreyas Iyer, in a much-anticipated IPL clash here on Sunday. Also Read - CSK vs SRH & RCB vs MI Live Streaming IPL 2022: When And Where to Watch

Iyer, one of the architects of the Delhi franchise’s resurgence in the IPL, having taken them to their maiden final in 2020, was replaced as skipper of the team last season after he missed the first half due to an injury. The franchise didn’t retain the 27-year-old, who was picked up by KKR at the auction. Also Read - CSK vs SRH, IPL 2022: Ravindra Jadeja Set For 150th Match For Chennai Super Kings

Under his captaincy, the Knight Riders are perched at the top of the league with six points from four outings, their only loss coming against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The Capitals on the other hand, after a winning start, have slumped to back-to-back defeats and are placed seventh.

Both Pant and Iyer are touted as future India captain and it will be interesting to see how the two fare. However, the wicketkeeper-batter might be feeling the pressure, having won just one game so far.

TOSS – The TATA IPL 2022 match 19 toss between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals will take place at 3 PM (IST).

Time – 3:30 PM

Venue: Brabourne Stadium

KKR vs DC Possible Playing 11:

KKR: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Sam Billings (Wk), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Rasikh Salam, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy.

DC: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner. Rovman Powell, Rishabh Pant (Captain/WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Anrich Nortje.

Venkatesh Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Sam Billings, Rishabh Pant(C), Andre Russell(VC), Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine. Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy.

