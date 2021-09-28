KKR vs DC LIVE IPL 2021

KKR vs DC Updates IPL 2021: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL match from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

High-flying Delhi Capitals who have qualified for the playoffs will be taking on Kolkata Knight Riders in the Match 41 of VIVO IPL 2021. KKR have played really well in the UAE leg of the tournament beating RCB and MI convincingly but just falling short to CSK in their previous encounter. Just like Chennai, Delhi are unbeaten in the return leg as both of them are giving stiff competition to each other for the top spot. In the last 5 matches between the two sides, DC have always come on top and would like to extend their good run against the 2-time champions. KKR on the other hand would be looking to register a win, which will take them up in the table as Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians are also fighting for a place in the playoffs.