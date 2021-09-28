KKR vs DC LIVE IPL 2021

KKR vs DC Updates IPL 2021: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL match from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

High-flying Delhi Capitals who have qualified for the playoffs will be taking on Kolkata Knight Riders in the Match 41 of VIVO IPL 2021. KKR have played really well in the UAE leg of the tournament beating RCB and MI convincingly but just falling short to CSK in their previous encounter. Just like Chennai, Delhi are unbeaten in the return leg as both of them are giving stiff competition to each other for the top spot. In the last 5 matches between the two sides, DC have always come on top and would like to extend their good run against the 2-time champions. KKR on the other hand would be looking to register a win, which will take them up in the table as Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians are also fighting for a place in the playoffs.

Live Updates

  • 3:57 PM IST

    KKR vs DC LIVE Score And Updates: A couple of dot balls build the pressure and looking to play a release shot, Dhawan has been caught. Fergusson gets KKR their first breakthrough. They have been disciplined and that is yielding results. LIVE: DC – 35/1 in 5 overs.

  • 3:51 PM IST

    KKR vs DC LIVE Score And Updates: The Capitals have got a steady start. They are 29 for no loss after four overs. One has to admit KKR has not gifted them easy balls to score off. LIVE: DC – 29/0 in 4 overs.

  • 3:38 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs KKR Score And Updates: Tim Southee in the attack. This is refreshing. Smith flicks him for a couple. And then picks up a single. Dhawan picks up a streaky boundary and the Orange Cap is back with him. LIVE: DC – 12/0 in 2 overs.

  • 3:35 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs KKR Score And Updates: Sandeep Warrier starts proceedings and Smith gets off the mark straightaway. Dhawan picks up a boundary off the fifth ball, it was a juicy full toss. LIVE: DC – 5/0 in 1 over

  • 3:20 PM IST

  • 3:19 PM IST

    Morgan at the Toss: “I don’t know what the wicket will be like, but it’s not a belter, and not too bad, so somewhere in between. Setting a score might be a challenge, so we’ll try bowling. As a team we are focussed on taking it game by game.”

  • 3:17 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs KKR Score And Updates: How much will KKR miss Andre Russell on a small ground like Sharjah? How much will the Capitals miss Prithvi Shaw at the top? All the questions will have answers soon…

  • 3:06 PM IST

  • 3:06 PM IST
    Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan

    Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan(c), Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w), Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Varun Chakravarthy, Sandeep Warrier
  • 3:04 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs KKR Score And Updates: Kolkata wins the toss and Eoin Morgan opts to bowl. No Andre Russell and Prasidh Krishna. Prithvi Shaw misses out due to an injury.