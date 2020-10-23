KKR vs DC Dream11 IPL 2020 Prediction, Playing 11

The tournament is quickly approaching is business end and thus the race for the playoffs is heating up. KKR have had a mixed tournament so far and will be hoping for more consistency. They changed their captain midway through the season but event that hasn't made much of a difference. Now they have been affected by fitness issues as well with the likes of Andre Russell and Sunil Narine missing games due to being injured. DC are in a much comfortable spot right now and they need just one win to virtually assure themselves a playoff spot.

KKR vs DC Head-To-Head

Knight Riders and Capitals have squared off 25 times so far including once this season. KKR lead the head-to-head record with 13 wins while DC have won 11 times. One game ended in a no result. Their last meeting turned out to be a high-scoring affair with over 400 runs scored during the match. Also Read - IPL 2020: Here's Why Rohit Sharma Isn't Playing Against Chennai Super Kings

KKR vs DC Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast

It's going to be a hot afternoon with temperature touching a high of 34 degrees Celsius.

KKR vs DC Pitch And Toss Report

The last five matches in Abu Dhabi have been won by a team batting second. This is the same venue where KKR were stunned by pacer Mohammed Siraj as they posted just 85/8 after opting to bat. The pitch has been a bit slow here and the ideal plan is to settle in nicely before going for the big shots.

KKR vs DC Fantasy Tips

Shreyas Iyer (captain), Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Pat Cummins, Ravi Ashwin, Varun Chakravarthy, Lockie Ferguson, Rishabh Pant, Eoin Morgan, Prithvi Shaw, Marcus Stoinis, Kagiso Rabada

KKR vs DC Predicted Playing XI

KKR: Shubman Gill, Tom Banton, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (captain), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy

DC: Prithvi Shaw/Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Daniel Sams, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Tushar Deshpande

KKR vs DC Full Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rinku Singh, Nikhil Naik, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Eoin Morgan (captain),Sunil Narine, Tom Banton, Siddhesh Lad, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrior, Shivam Mavi,

Delhi Capitals: Keemo Paul, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Tushar Deshpande, Rishabh Pant (wk), Harshal Patel, Amit Mishra, Anrich Nortje, Daniel Sams, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Kagiso Rabada, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Shimron Hetmyer, Alex Carey (wk), Mohit Sharma, Marcus Stoinis, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan

