KKR vs GT Dream11 Team Prediction

KKR vs GT Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 35 Fantasy Hints: Captain – Vice Captain Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match DY Patil Stadium at 03:30 PM IST April 23, SaturdayAlso Read - IPL 2022, DC vs RR LIVE Cricket Score, Match 34: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal Steady For Rajasthan Royals

Former champions Kolkata Knight Riders will be desperate to bring their flagging campaign back on track when they face leaders Gujarat Titans in the IPL here on Saturday. Having suffered three defeats in a row, the Shreyas Iyer-led outfit has slipped to seventh in the table and the task gets tougher against the Titans, who have been a revelation in their maiden season. Also Read - David Warner Lavishes Huge Praise On Prithvi Shaw, Highlights Something Unique About New Opening Partner

The Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans have been firing on all cylinders, with their batting prowess and bowling might. Pandya pulled out of their last match against Chennai Super Kings owing to a groin injury but it was business as usual for the Titans as stand-in skipper Rashid Khan led the team to a three-wicket win over the four-time champions. Also Read - Match Preview, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2022 Match 35: All You Need To Know | Top Five Fantasy Picks

The biggest plus in their win against CSK was Rashid’s sensational form with the bat as he smashed a 21-ball 40 to help his team chase down the target with a ball spare. GT’s opening combination may not have given them the desired start and most of the times the middle-order has rescued the Titans.

It was David Miller (94 not out from 51 balls) who anchored the show against Chennai after half the side were back in the pavilion with 87 runs inside 13 overs.

Here is the TATA IPL Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and KKR vs GT Dream11 Team Prediction, KKR vs GT Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, KKR vs GT Playing 11s TATA IPL, Fantasy Cricket Prediction –Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans Fantasy Playing Tips – TATA IPL.

TOSS – The TATA IPL 2022 match 31 toss between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans, will take place at 3.00 PM (IST).

Time – 3:30 PM

Venue: DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

KKR vs GT Possible Playing 11

Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Shreyas Iyer (C), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Jackson (WK), Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy.

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(C), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami.

KKR vs GT Dream11 Team

Hardik Pandya, Andre Russell, Wriddhiman Saha, Aaron Finch, David Miller, Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan

Captain: Andre Russell Vice Captain: Shubman Gill