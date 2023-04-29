Home

LIVE BUZZ | Kolkata vs Gujarat, IPL 2023: 'Battle of Spinners' at Eden Gardens BECKONS



Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans, 39th Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Check LIVE streaming details.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans, 39th Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary



After a string of losses, Kolkata finally got a win in their previous encounter against Bangalore and that would give them a lot of confidence ahead of their big game against defending champions Gujarat Titans on Saturday. Kolkata beat Gujarat in a final over thriller all thanks to Rinku Singh. Ideally, Kolkata would like a double over Gujarat but that would certainly not be easy. But again, playing at home would give KKR slight advantage.

