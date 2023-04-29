Top Recommended Stories

LIVE BUZZ | Kolkata vs Gujarat, IPL 2023: ‘Battle of Spinners’ at Eden Gardens BECKONS

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans, 39th Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Check LIVE streaming details.

  • 10:11 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Kolkata vs Gujarat, IPL 2023: Jason Roy has been in ominous touch and he would be expected to fire against the defending champions at the top of the order setting the tone of the game.

  • 10:00 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Kolkata vs Gujarat, IPL 2023: Rinku Singh, who hit five consecutive sixes to take KKR over the line in Ahmedabad, would be expected to come up with the goods again. Can he live up to the expectations?

  • 9:43 AM IST

  • 9:38 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Kolkata vs Gujarat, IPL 2023: It promises to be the battle of the spinners at Eden Gardens today. It is likely to be a packed house today as it happens to be a Saturday.

  • 9:06 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Kolkata vs Gujarat, IPL 2023: Noor Ahmed and Rashid Khan have been phenomenal this season and they would be the key for Gujarat against Kolkata at the iconic Eden Gardens.

  • 9:06 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Kolkata vs Gujarat, IPL 2023: Kolkata would hope they can make the most of the home conditions but they would also know that the opposition has quality spinners to trouble them at home.

  • 9:04 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Kolkata vs Gujarat, IPL 2023: For Hardik, revenge would be in his mind. He was not there when the side faced a heartbreaking defeat and today he would surely look to lead from the front at the Eden Gardens.

  • 9:03 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Kolkata vs Gujarat, IPL 2023: Hello and welcome to another double-header Saturday in IPL 2023. We are already past the halfway stage and now things are heating up. Kolkata takes on Gujarat in the opener on Saturday. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

LIVE BUZZ | Kolkata vs Gujarat, IPL 2023

After a string of losses, Kolkata finally got a win in their previous encounter against Bangalore and that would give them a lot of confidence ahead of their big game against defending champions Gujarat Titans on Saturday. Kolkata beat Gujarat in a final over thriller all thanks to Rinku Singh. Ideally, Kolkata would like a double over Gujarat but that would certainly not be easy. But again, playing at home would give KKR slight advantage.

