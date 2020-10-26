Dream11 Team Prediction

KKR vs KXIP Dream11 IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab T20 Match 46 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST Monday, October 26: Kolkata would like to take a step closer to playoffs with a win over Kings XI Punjab in Sharjah on Monday. Both teams are in confidence and are coming off wins. Punjab has played brilliant cricket in the last week winning all their matches and keeping their playoffs hopes alive. Kolkata is placed in a better position but has been a team that has not been consistent.

Given the size of the boundaries and the power-hitters in both sides, lots of sixes could be on show in Sharjah when the two sides meet.

KKR vs KXIP IPL Match Details

TOSS: The Indian Premier League match toss between Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians will take place at 7 PM (IST) – October 26.

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

KKR vs KXIP My Dream11 Team

KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sunil Narine, Glenn Maxwell, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy

Playing 11

Kolkata Knight Riders – L Rahul (C/WK), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan/James Neesham, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh.

Kings XI Punjab – Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy

FULL SQUADS

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Shivam Mavi, Sandeep Warrier, Kuldeep Yadav, Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Nikhil Naik, Manimaran Siddharth, Andre Russell, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Siddhesh Lad, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Tom Banton, Chris Green, Rahul Tripathi

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP): Lokesh Rahul, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Mandeep Singh, James Neesham, Tajinder Singh, Chris Jordan, Karun Nair, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sarfaraz Khan, Sheldon Cottrell, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Murugan Ashwin, Jagadeesha Suchith, Krishnappa Gowtham, Hardus Viljoen, Simran Singh

