KKR vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction

Mumbai: Kolkata Knight Riders need a big win in their final round-robin match to keep their slim IPL play-off hopes alive, while Lucknow Super Giants will look to seal their position in the top four when the two teams face off here on Wednesday. Also Read - Rohit Sharma Picks Mayank Markande & Sanjay Yadav vs SRH With An Eye On IPL 2023 | MI vs SRH IPL 2022

With seven losses and six wins, KKR are placed at the sixth spot with 12 points and they will not only have to win but do it with a big margin and then hope that other results go their way to salvage any hope of sneaking into the knockout stage.

LSG already have one foot at the play-offs as they are placed at the third spot with 16 points but with a number of teams jostling it out for remaining three berths, they will look to add two more points to avoid any last-minute hiccup.

Two-time former champions, KKR, which had reached the final last year, have managed to keep their theoretical chances alive after coming good in the last two matches against Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Shreyas Iyer’s men rode on Andre Russell’s all-round brilliance and near perfect execution from the bowlers to notch up a comprehensive 54-run win over SRH in their last match.

While Russell and Sam Billings lifted KKR to 177/6 to set up the win, the top-order once again couldn’t produce the goods after being reduced to 72 for 3.

Ajinkya Rahane’s struggle finally came to an end after he was ruled out of the remainder of the IPL due to a hamstring injury, while Venkatesh Iyer continued to disappoint in his second season.

TOSS – The TATA IPL 2022 match 66 toss between KKR vs LSG will take place at 7 PM (IST).

Time – 7:30 PM

Venue: DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

KKR vs LSG Possible Playing 11

Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Baba Indrajith, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer (c), Sam Billings (wk), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Varun Chakravarthy

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Avesh Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan

KKR vs LSG Dream 11 Team

Lokesh Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda (VC), Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell (C), Jason Holder, Avesh Khan, Tim Southee, Mohsin Khan

Disclaimer: India.com does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.