IPL 2023: It’s Rinku Singh’s Time Now At KKR, Andre Russell’s Era Is Gone – Harbhajan Singh

Rinku Singh finished IPL 2023 with 474 runs in 14 games with his 67 not out against Lucknow Super Giants as his best.

Rinku Singh celebrates after his fifty against Lucknow Super Giants. (Image: IPL/Twitter)

New Delhi: Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh believes that Kolkata Knight Riders should look bey0nd Andre Russell and Rinku Singh is the new X-factor for the two-time Indian Premier League champions.

Harbhajan, who had spent time with Rinku in the KKR dressing room in 2021 edition of IPL, backed the uncapped Indian and stated he is of different calibre and should make national team debut soon.

“Now Rinku has become the X-factor for KKR, not Russell. Russell’s era is gone. It’s Rinku’s time now. Even if Rinku is sent up, he can do justice to his role. He is a player of different calibre and we will soon see an India cap on his head,” Harbhajan told during Star Sports’ Cricket Live.

Rinku has been one of the positives for KKR in IPL 2023, fulfilling the finisher’s role with determination for the two-time champions. His five sixes in the last over against Yash Dayal of Gujarat Titans remains the highlight of his small career so far.

The southpaw from Aligarh scored scored 474 runs from 14 matches in IPL 2023 at a strike rate of 149.52 and an average of 59.52. Former India head coach Ravi Shastri too spoke highly about Rinku. “Rinku Singh is the hero of Kolkata Knight Riders.

“His temperament is very strong and gets very comfortable in tough situations. He’s a battle-hardened player. Rinku likes close matches and this ability to do well in crunch situations is what separates this player from others,” said Shastri.

The 25-year-old even smashed an unbeaten 67 off just 33 balls to bring KKR on the brink of victory in their last league game against Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday at Eden Gardens. KKR lost the game by just 1 run.

