Home

Sports

KKR Vs LSG, IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants To Don Mohun Bagan Colours To Pay Respect To Kolkata Football Giants

KKR Vs LSG, IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants To Don Mohun Bagan Colours To Pay Respect To Kolkata Football Giants

With 15 points from 13 games, Lucknow Super Giants are third in the table and a win over Kolkata Knight Riders would seal their playoff spot.

LSG captain Krunal Pandya (L) and Nicholas Pooran (R) unveil the special jersey. (Image: Twitter)

Kolkata: To pay respect to the legacy of century-old football club Mohun Bagan, Lucknow Super Giants will be donning the green and maroon colours when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL 2023 match on Saturday.

The RPSG Group, who are the owners of Lucknow franchise in the Indian Premier League, are also the majority stakeholders of Indian Super League team Mohun Bagan, having acquired a majority stake before the ISL 2020-21 season.

You may like to read

“It is (Mohun Bagan) not an institution, it’s actually an emotion. It’s legacy represents the city of Kolkata,” LSG team owner Shashwat Goenka said. “It is with this in mind, that we have decided that LSG will don the iconic colours of maroon and green in Saturday’s match against KKR at Eden Gardens.

“It is our way of paying respect to the legacy of Mohun Bagan and to the legacy of our city.” The announcement was made at the RPSG House in Kolkata with LSG’s stand-in skipper Krunal Pandya and wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran present on the occasion.

Krunal is leading the side after regular skipper KL Rahul injured himself in the middle of the tournament. However, its a must-win situation for LSG with IPL 2023 playoffs spot at stake. With 15 points from 13 games, LSG are third in the table and a win over KKR would seal their playoff spot.

Gujarat Titans have already sealed their place in the playoffs while Chennai Super Kings too need a win to cement their spot in the final four. Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore will have to fight for the fourth spot.

Meanwhile, announcement for LSG’s tribute to Mohun Bagan came a day after the RPSG Group decided to drop the prefix ATK from Mohun Bagan. The Kolkata club will now be known as Mohun Bagan Super Giant from June 1.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.