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KKR vs LSG IPL 2026 Kolkata Weather Update: Will RAIN wash out another match at the Eden Gardens

KKR vs LSG IPL 2026 Kolkata Weather Update: Will RAIN wash out another match at the Eden Gardens

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026: There is major threat of rain over Eden Gardens once again after the last match here was washed out on Monday.

KKR vs LSG IPL 2026 could be hit by rain at Eden Gardens on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

KKR vs LSG IPL 2026: After 14 matches in the IPL 2026 season, only one game has been washed out completely due to rain and it was at the Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata on Monday. Kolkata Knight Riders only have one point to show in their dismal campaign so far and that is thanks to their abandoned clash against Punjab Kings.

To the disappointment of the fans in Kolkata, the weather prediction for Thursday evening doesn’t look very promising as well as KKR get ready to face Lucknow Super Giants at the Eden Gardens. Both KKR and LSG training session were affected with heavy rain and strong winds on Wednesday evening as well.

The weather prediction looks quite gloomy on Thursday evening with 90 per cent possibility of rain and about 22 per cent chances of thunderstorms even. A total of 16.1mm of rain is being predicted for Thursday as well with the wet weather lasting at least 3 hours.

If the prediction does come true we could be in for a second successive washout at this venue in one week. There will be about 86 per cent cloud cover over Kolkata as well with temperature around 33 degrees Celsius.

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The game is set to played on pitch No. 6 at the Eden Gardens – the same surface on which KKR vs PBKS match was scheduled to be played on Monday. The pitch has been under the covers for majority of the time over the last couple of days due to rain in the city and like Monday’s encounter should provide assistance to the fast bowlers initially when the game begins.

Punjab Kings pacer Xavier Bartlett made the ball talk in the brief outing vs KKR and the captain winning the toss first should elect to bowl in these conditions. The MET department in Kolkata have put an ‘Orange Alert’ in place in Kolkata for Thursday evening’s fixture which means it will definitely be a wet affair.

What is the deadline to start a five-over match in Kolkata?

There is no provision for Reserve Day in league stages games of the IPL 2026 season. A minimum of five overs have to be faced by both the team for it to constitute a match. Rain also affected the match in Guwahati between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians which was reduced to 11-overs-a-side.

The deadline to start the match for a minimum of 5 overs each is 10.50pm IST as play can be extended by one hour by the umpire in the event of rain. Fans will be desperately hoping that the rain relents for just enough time in Kolkata to witness a thrilling contest between KKR and LSG.

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