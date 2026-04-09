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KKR vs LSG Live Score, 15th Match IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants pray for RAIN to stay away from Eden Gardens

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KKR vs LSG Live Score, 15th Match IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants pray for RAIN to stay away from Eden Gardens

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 Live Scores and Updates: Home side KKR will be eyeing their first win of the season as they take on Rishabh Pant’s LSG at the Eden Gardens on Thursday.

Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Lucknow Super Giants in match no. 15 of IPL 2026 on Thursday. (Photo: BCCI/IPL)

KKR vs LSG IPL 2026 Live: Three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders will be looking to post their first win of the IPL 2026 season when they take on Lucknow Super Giants in match No. 15 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday. Ajinkya Rahane’s KKR only have a solitary point to their name thanks to the wash-out against Punjab Kings in their last match at the same venue on Monday.

The weather prediction for Thursday evening is not looking very promising either with the MET department issuing an ‘Orange Alert’ for rain in Kolkata. We have already witnessed one wash-out in Kolkata and one game affected by rain and reduced to 11-overs-a-side contest in Guwahati this week.

Rishabh Pant’s LSG got the monkey of the first win off their back last week with a five-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad thanks to their skipper’s half-century. Sanjiv Goenka’s LSG will look to continue their winning marsh and post a dominant win against KKR, who have been struggling badly this season.

Historically the Lucknow franchise have held the edge over KKR with 4 wins in 6 matches, emerging victorious by 4 runs in their one and only contest in IPL 2025 season. KKR are set to miss the services of world No. 1 bowler Varun Chakravarthy due to a finger injury but veteran all-rounder Sunil Narine should be back in the playing 11 after recovering from illness.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 match no 15 Predicted 12

Kolkata Knight Riders: Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Navdeep Saini, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Blessing Muzarabani

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (wk, c), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, M Siddharth, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Digvesh Rathi, Prince Yadav

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 Match No 15 Live Scores and Updates HERE –

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