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KKR vs LSG Live Score, 15th Match IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants pray for RAIN to stay away from Eden Gardens

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 Live Scores and Updates: Home side KKR will be eyeing their first win of the season as they take on Rishabh Pant’s LSG at the Eden Gardens on Thursday.

Published date india.com Updated: April 9, 2026 3:43 PM IST
email india.com By Devadyuti Das email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Devadyuti Das email india.com twitter india.com
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Lucknow Super Giants in match no. 15 of IPL 2026 on Thursday. (Photo: BCCI/IPL)

KKR vs LSG IPL 2026 Live: Three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders will be looking to post their first win of the IPL 2026 season when they take on Lucknow Super Giants in match No. 15 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday. Ajinkya Rahane’s KKR only have a solitary point to their name thanks to the wash-out against Punjab Kings in their last match at the same venue on Monday.

The weather prediction for Thursday evening is not looking very promising either with the MET department issuing an ‘Orange Alert’ for rain in Kolkata. We have already witnessed one wash-out in Kolkata and one game affected by rain and reduced to 11-overs-a-side contest in Guwahati this week.

Rishabh Pant’s LSG got the monkey of the first win off their back last week with a five-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad thanks to their skipper’s half-century. Sanjiv Goenka’s LSG will look to continue their winning marsh and post a dominant win against KKR, who have been struggling badly this season.

Historically the Lucknow franchise have held the edge over KKR with 4 wins in 6 matches, emerging victorious by 4 runs in their one and only contest in IPL 2025 season. KKR are set to miss the services of world No. 1 bowler Varun Chakravarthy due to a finger injury but veteran all-rounder Sunil Narine should be back in the playing 11 after recovering from illness.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 match no 15 Predicted 12

Kolkata Knight Riders: Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Navdeep Saini, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Blessing Muzarabani

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (wk, c), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, M Siddharth, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Digvesh Rathi, Prince Yadav

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 Match No 15 Live Scores and Updates HERE –

Live Updates

  • Apr 9, 2026 3:43 PM IST

    Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 Live Scores and Updates: Mohammed Shami has been phenomenal this season since his move to LSG from Sunrisers Hyderabad. Team India and Bengal pacer has an economy rate of 4 runs per over only in Powerplay in IPL 2026. Can Shami continue his golden run vs KKR at ‘home’?

  • Apr 9, 2026 2:53 PM IST

    KKR vs LSG Live Score, 15th Match IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane’s Kolkata Knight Riders almost chased down a record target of 239 runs when the faced Lucknow Super Giants last time around in IPL, only losing by 4 runs. Will we witness another run-feast between KKR and LSG on Thursday evening?

  • Apr 9, 2026 2:50 PM IST

    Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday.

About the Author

Devadyuti Das

Devadyuti Das

Devadyuti Das is a passionate sports reporter and editor with experience of over 20 years in sports media. He has covered almost every sport for print and digital media. While Cricket is his first lov ... Read More

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