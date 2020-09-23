KKR vs MI Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians, Match 5 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's KKR vs MI at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi: Kolkata Knight Riders are the only team to have not played a match in the ongoing season. The two-time winners start their campaign against defending champions Mumbai Indians who in turn began theirs with a defeat to Chennai Super Kings las weekend. Last season, they missed the playoffs by a narrow margin – Sunrisers Hyderabad had same points as them but progressed on the basis of a better net run-rate. They will hope to not leave anything to fate this time around and start on a strong footing.

In front of them though will be MI who will be eager to forget the defeat to CSK as they search for their first win of IPL 2020 in UAE.

Match Toss Time: The toss between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians for the fifth match of IPL 2020 will take place at 7:00 PM (IST).

Match Start Time: 7:30 PM IST

Match Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

KKR vs MI My Dream11 Team

Sunil Narine (captain), Rahul Chahar (vice-captain), Dinesh Karthik, Suryakumar Yadav, Quinton de Kock, Krunal Pandya, Eoin Morgan, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Trent Boult, Pat Cummins

KKR vs MI Squads

Kolkata Knigh Riders: Dinesh Karthik (captain and wk), Andre Russell, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Varun Chakravarti, Tom Banton, Rahul Tripathi, Chris Green, Nikhil Naik, M Siddharth, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Mitchell McClenaghan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Rahul Chahar, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult, Jayant Yadav, Aditya Tare (wk), Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Kieron Pollard, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Mohsin Khan

